Miller leads balanced TCU past West Virginia 77-67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Miller had 18 points and all five starters scored in double figures as TCU defeated West Virginia 77-67 on Monday night.

Mike Miles had 15 points, Chuck O'Bannon 11, and Damion Baugh and Xavier Clark 10 each for TCU. Baugh also had seven assists and seven rebounds. Miller had eight rebounds.

Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson added 12.

A 14-6 run to open the second half gave TCU a nine-point lead and the Horned Frogs were not seriously threatened the rest of the way. The lead was 10 points after Cork dunked for a 66-56 lead near the 5-minute mark. TCU's largest lead was 13.

Sherman scored 17 points in an explosive first half in which West Virginia shot 55% and TCU made 57%. The Horned Frogs led 43-42 at the break. TCU stayed hot in the second half, shooting 50% for 53.7% overall. West Virginia cooled off after halftime and shot 35% to finish at 46% for the game.

TCU's win was just the fourth all-time against West Virginia, which leads the series 16-4. All four of TCU's victories have come in Fort Worth.

The game was a makeup for the contest that was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 3 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the TCU program.

