Sims, Weston lead Middle Tennessee over UTEP 77-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 12:18
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 17 points, Camryn Weston had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 77-59 on Monday night.

Josh Jefferson added 14 points for Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3 Conference USA), which won its sixth straight game.

Souley Boum had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Miners (16-11, 9-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 14:41 GMT+08:00

