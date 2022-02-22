Alexa
Jones, Fausett lead Southern Utah over Northern Arizona

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 11:58
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tevian Jones and Maizen Fausett had 12 points each as Southern Utah routed Northern Arizona 79-48 on Monday night.

Aanen Moody added 11 points for Southern Utah (17-9, 11-5 Big Sky Conference). John Knight III had 10 points and seven rebounds. Fausett had eight rebounds.

Carson Towt had 11 points and six assists for the Lumberjacks (9-18, 5-11), who were held to 14 points in the first half.

The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Southern Utah defeated Northern Arizona 78-66 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 14:41 GMT+08:00

