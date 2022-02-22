Alexa
Glover scores 26 to carry Samford past The Citadel 76-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 11:28
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 26 points as Samford edged past The Citadel 76-74 on Monday night.

Logan Dye had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (19-9, 9-7 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had seven rebounds.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points for The Citadel (11-16, 5-11). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 19 rebounds. Stephen Clark had 13 points and four blocks.

Jason Roche, The Citadel's second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, scored 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Samford evened the season series against The Citadel. The Citadel defeated Samford 107-93 on Feb. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 13:10 GMT+08:00

