Taiwan's Keelung MRT to have 13 stops, cost NT$42.5 billion

Keelung line revised from light rail to MRT, raising hourly capacity to 15,000 passengers

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 12:46
Map showing first phase of Keelung MRT line. (MOTC image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) confirmed that the first phase of the Keelung MRT line will include 13 stations and its price tag will be NT$42.5 billion.

Su announced the plan during a press conference on Tuesday (Feb. 22). Su said the first phase will include 13 stations and because of the decision to construct it as an MRT line instead of a light-rail route, the cost has increased from NT$8 billion to NT$42.5 billion.

Su said 77% of the cost will be borne by the central government. He said revising the project to an MRT will increase hourly capacity from 5,000 to 15,000 passengers.

According to a map published by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), the 13 stations include Badu, Qidu, Liudu, Baifu, northern Wudu, two stops at Baochang Keng, the Xizhi District Office, Xike, Zhangshuwan, Nanyang Bridge, Nangang Exhibition Center, and Nangang. The first phase of the line will cover 16.05 kilometers.

Su said the Keelung MRT will not only benefit the city, but will also improve daily life, work commutes, and holiday sightseeing for everyone in the Taipei–Keelung metropolitan area. Su pointed out that when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, she began the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and after years of discussions among the Keelung, Taipei, and New Taipei governments, the Keelung MRT project is the fruit of these efforts.
Updated : 2022-02-22 14:41 GMT+08:00

