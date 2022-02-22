Quinn scores 20 to carry Lafayette over Holy Cross 84-61

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn had 20 points as Lafayette breezed to an 84-61 victory over Holy Cross on Monday night.

CJ Fulton had 19 points for the Leopards (10-17, 7-9 Patriot League), who have won four straight at home. Tyrone Perry added 17 points. Leo O'Boyle scored 10.

Gerrale Gates had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (9-19, 7-9). Bo Montgomery added 11 points and Kyrell Luc scored 10.

The Leopards evened the season series against the Crusaders. Holy Cross defeated Lafayette 79-74 on Jan. 7.

