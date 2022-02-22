Alexa
Taylor scores 23 to carry Valparaiso over Evansville 74-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 11:15
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had 23 points as Valparaiso narrowly beat Evansville 74-69 on Monday night.

Ben Krikke had 16 points for Valparaiso (13-15, 6-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Sheldon Edwards added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kobe King had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Blake Sisley had 18 points for the Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Blaise Beauchamp added 14 points. Noah Frederking had 13 points. Shamar Givance had a career-high 10 assists plus 12 points.

Valpo improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Valparaiso defeated Evansville 72-56 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 13:10 GMT+08:00

