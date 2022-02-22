Alexa
Wright sparks SIU Edwardsville past Eastern Illinois 66-52

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 11:17
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright posted 13 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville topped Eastern Illinois 66-52 on Monday night.

Courtney Carter had 11 points for the Cougars (10-19, 4-12 Ohio Valley Conference). DeeJuan Pruitt added 10 rebounds.

Dan Luers scored a season-high 21 points for the Panthers (5-24, 3-13), whose losing streak reached four games. CJ Lane added 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Eastern Illinois 66-53 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

