McGhee scores 34 to lift Liberty past Cent. Arkansas 85-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 10:43
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 34 points as Liberty topped Central Arkansas 85-66 on Monday night.

Keegan McDowell had 14 points for Liberty (20-9, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added 13 points and eight assists.

Liberty scored 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (9-18, 6-8). Jared Chatham added 16 points. Camren Hunter had 12 points and eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 13:09 GMT+08:00

