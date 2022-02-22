Taiwan’s export orders in January reached US$58.87 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s export orders in January hit US$58.87 billion (NT$1.64 trillion), an 11.7% increase from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Monday (Feb. 21).

January’s export figures marked the 23rd consecutive month of expansion, though that was the slowest growth rate in 15 months, according to Reuters. Exports were driven by continued demand for emerging technologies like 5G, high-performance computing, and automotive chips, in addition to strong demand for laptop computers, according to the MOEA’s Department of Statistics.

Orders for electronics products grew 13.5% from a year earlier to US$19.22 billion, while telecommunications equipment increased by 3.9% from a year earlier to US$15.69 billion.

Export orders for optical equipment saw a 0.4% annual increase, rising to US$2.45 billion. Though demand for optical panels from businesses and industry was robust, a drop in panel prices somewhat offset growth.

Orders from the U.S. rose by 18.6% from a year earlier to US$17.56 billion, while those from China and Hong Kong increased by 8.9% annually to US$15.35 billion. Exports to ASEAN member states jumped 30.6% from a year prior to US$5.87 billion, and those to Japan rose 0.7% to US$2.94 billion.

Meanwhile, exports to Europe dropped 1.2% in January to US$11.31 billion, MOEA data showed.

The MOEA said that going forward, demand will be driven by tech, but supply chain issues and the pandemic could affect orders. The ministry also predicted February export orders would grow by 5.6% to 9.2% year on year.