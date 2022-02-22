Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan empathizes with Ukraine: Representative to Austria

Katherine Chang says Taiwanese care for Ukrainians, desire for freedom universal

  194
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 12:40
Taiwan Representative to Austria Katherine Chang. 

Taiwan Representative to Austria Katherine Chang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan empathizes with Ukraine’s situation and supports the EU’s efforts to keep the peace on the continent, Representative to Austria Katherine Chang (張小月) said recently.

The Austrian newspaper Die Presse wrote earlier this month that China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine. If war breaks out, Die Presse predicted, the U.S.’ attention will shift from China to Europe and Western sanctions against Russia will lead to a closer alliance between China and Russia, enabling Moscow to expand its sphere of influence further and endanger the West.

In a letter to the editor published by Die Presse on Feb. 19, Chang pointed out that it is only February and yet flashpoints have already appeared — Ukraine in the west and Taiwan in the east. China is indeed watching the West’s reaction to the situation in Ukraine, she concurred, and plans to annex democratic Taiwan, CNA reported.

Chang stressed that Taiwan is concerned about the developments around Ukraine, and not only because it can be compared to Taiwan’s situation but because Taiwanese care about the Ukrainian people. The desire for freedom, democracy, and human rights is universal, and so Taiwan can deeply feel the threat Ukraine faces now, she wrote.

Chang said that as authoritarian countries become more aggressive, Western countries have recently begun closing ranks. The EU declared in its 2021 annual report that it would support freedom around the world on the basis of shared universal values, and Taiwan supports the EU in playing a more important role defending human freedoms and peaceful coexistence, she concluded.
Katherine Chang
representative to Austria
Ukraine crisis
EU-Taiwan
freedom
Taiwan invasion

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan gets bipartisan support from Swedish parliamentarians during debate
Taiwan gets bipartisan support from Swedish parliamentarians during debate
2022/02/18 14:36
NBA player, China critic Enes Kanter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
NBA player, China critic Enes Kanter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
2022/02/17 18:24
China may attack Taiwan to achieve 1 of 3 political goals: Former defense minister
China may attack Taiwan to achieve 1 of 3 political goals: Former defense minister
2022/02/17 16:29
Taiwan ranks 6th in world in economic freedom, China 158th
Taiwan ranks 6th in world in economic freedom, China 158th
2022/02/15 17:40
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
2022/02/15 17:27