Taiwan to welcome warm weekend following another cold front

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Though temperatures rose slightly on Tuesday morning (Feb. 22), the arrival of another cold front and cold air mass will extend the cool, rainy weather until Thursday before ushering in a sunny weekend.

The Liberty Times cited meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) as saying that temperatures on Tuesday will fall to between 13-18 degrees Celsius in the north, 12-18 degrees in central areas, and 13-24 degrees in the south and east. However, due to persistent rain, the weather may feel colder than the numbers show.

Starting on Wednesday (Feb. 23), another cold air mass will make its way south, bringing more rain and dropping temperatures throughout the country. Temperatures in flat areas will reach as low as 11 degrees.

As the cold front makes its way away from Taiwan on Thursday (Feb. 24), rain will finally begin to abate. Though the north and east will still see sporadic showers, regions south of Hsinchu will see sunny to cloudy weather.

According to Wu, the rain will end and clouds will recede in the north on Friday (Feb. 25), with just a chance of rain on the east coast. The sunny weather will remain stable in the central and southern regions, though Hsinchu, Miaoli, and central Taiwan will see cool mornings of around 10 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

As for the 228 Memorial Day long weekend, Wu said the weather will be sunny and suitable for travel nationwide. Aside from some clouds along the north and northeastern coasts, weather in other regions should range from comfortable to warm with cool mornings and evenings.