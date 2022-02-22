Ferguson, Records lead Colgate past American 63-49

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson scored 15 points, Keegan Records had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Colgate defeated American University 63-49 on Monday night, the Raiders' 10th consecutive victory.

Tucker Richardson added 13 points for Colgate (18-11, 14-2 Patriot League).

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (8-20, 4-12). Colin Smalls added 12 points.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Colgate defeated American 86-68 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com