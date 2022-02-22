Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler last week revealed that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping's (習近平) daughter is currently studying in the U.S.

On Feb. 16, Hartzler issued a press release that introduced the Protecting Higher Education from the Chinese Communist Party Act, a bill designed to ban members of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and their relatives from obtaining student or research visas. Hartzler asserted that "While the CCP commits genocide and other atrocities, they continue to send their children to the United States to receive a world-class education. This must be stopped."

The representative said that the goal of the legislation will be to bar CCP officials and their family members from such education and effectively put an end to the "advancement of those who are actively working to undermine our nation." In a tweet posted that day, Hartzler wrote: "While Xi Jinping and the #CCP committed genocide, his daughter received a world-class education at Harvard."

The congresswoman pointed out that 317,000 students from China, including family members of CCP officials, were obtaining an education in the U.S. during the 2020/2021 academic year. According to Hartzler, this includes the Chinese Chairman's daughter, Xi Mingzhe (習明澤), who she claims received her undergraduate degree from Harvard in 2014 and "reenrolled for graduate studies in 2019."

Very little is known about Xi's daughter and only child. She is believed to have been born on June 25, 1992, in Fuzhou and to have studied French at her high school, Hangzhou Foreign Language School. She initially enrolled at Zhejiang University but in 2010 transferred to Harvard University under a pseudonym.

After graduating from Harvard in 2014, she was thought to have returned to Beijing. However, based on Hartzler's press release, it appears that she has returned to the U.S. for her graduate studies.