DHL Express bolsters capacity between Ho Chi Minh and the U.S. as bilateral trade increases

The new route adds additional capacity to the existing Ho Chi Minh City-Hong Kong route for outbound shipment to the United States

Operated by Kalitta Air, the dedicated Boeing 777F cargo flight offers around 27% capacity increase to over 940 tons of weekly total gross payload

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 February 2022 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, introduces a new route between Ho Chi Minh City and the United States as bilateral trade increases. Operated by Kalitta Air, the dedicated Boeing 777F will serve the alternative route once a week along with the current Airbus A330 six times a week service from Ho Chi Minh City-Hong Kong.









Following the recent expansion on the intra-Asia and intercontinental airfreight capacity, DHL Express continues to expand its airfreight capacity to cater to rising shipment demand resulting from the e-commerce sector. The new route will offer up to 102 tons additional capacity for customers in Vietnam.

The new route will link Sydney, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh and Nagoya before arriving at DHL Express Cincinnati hub in the U.S. The new Boeing 777F cargo flight will also add up to 27% additional capacity bringing the weekly total gross payload to over 940 tons.

"We continue seeing strong express logistics services demand between intra-Asia and the U.S.," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific. "With Vietnam's continued rise as a manufacturing hub for semiconductors, garments accessories and materials, as well as electronics, we see an increasing demand for our services and we are confident that this additional flight will support our customers in growing their global footprint and entering new markets."

"This new route between Ho Chi Minh City and the United States is a testament of our continued effort in keeping our air network and dedicated freighters responsive to the market demand. We continuously evaluate the volume in all our markets, and improve our routes to provide our customers with the most efficient, time-definite international deliveries despite the capacity crunch in the global supply chain," said Sean Wall, Executive Vice President, Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

Vietnam continues to become the 9th largest trading partner of the U.S. The U.S.-Vietnam trade turnover reached more than US$111 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly $21 billion compared to 2020. In 2021, Vietnam's exports to the U.S. reached $96.29 billion, up 24.9% compared to 2020. The U.S. continued to be Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for 28.6% of the country's export earnings.

DHL Express' Asia Pacific air network operates on a multi-hub strategy, supported by four main hubs – Central Asia Hub in Hong Kong, North Asia Hub in Shanghai, South Asia Hub in Singapore and Bangkok Hub, linking to 50 DHL Express gateways in the region. DHL Express operates over 280 dedicated aircraft with 15 partner airlines on over 2,200 daily flights across more than 220 countries and territories.

Read more about Vietnam's rise as a manufacturing hub as manufacturers look at alternatives to China. For more insights about logistics, visit Logistics of Things.





