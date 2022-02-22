Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheriff: Student fatally shot near bus stop; 4 detained

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 07:26
Sheriff: Student fatally shot near bus stop; 4 detained

MARRERO, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high school student was fatally shot near a bus stop Monday, prompting deputies to detain four young people.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said investigators didn't know a motive, or whether the shooting was random or the result of mistaken identity, news outlets reported.

“I spoke with relatives and every indication from the people I’ve talked to was that this was a very good kid,” he said during a news conference. “We’re not getting any indication from speaking with community or family that he was a troubled kid.”

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was shot about 7:30 a.m. He was a student at John Ehret High School in Marrero, across the Mississippi River from most of Jefferson Parish and neighboring New Orleans.

Lopinto said three males and a female were being questioned. He declined to call them suspects.

He said deputies ran after three people who got into a vehicle which drove off. Other deputies stopped a vehicle that matched its description.

Investigators saw a rifle but were waiting for a search warrant to check it out, the sheriff said.

Jefferson Parish Public Schools sent crisis teams to the high school, Superintendent James Gray said.

Updated : 2022-02-22 10:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"