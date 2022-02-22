Alexa
Celta Vigo held by last-placed Levante in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 07:11
MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo was held by last-placed Levante to 1-1 at home in the Spanish league on Monday, missing a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places.

Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Martí in the 82nd.

Levante, which was coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atlético Madrid, stayed nine points from safety. It has only two wins from 25 league matches.

Celta moved to ninth place, six points from seventh-placed Real Sociedad. It has lost only one of its last nine league games.

The team coached by Eduardo Coudet had won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December.

Celta had kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-22 08:36 GMT+08:00

