Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Osimhen scores late for Napoli in 1-1 draw at Cagliari

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 04:01
Cagliari's Joao Pedro and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani, right, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and SSC Napoli at...

Cagliari's Joao Pedro and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani, right, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and SSC Napoli at...

ROME (AP) — Substitute Victor Osimhen headed in a late equalizer and Napoli drew at relegation-threatened Cagliari 1-1 on Monday to move within two points of the Serie A lead.

Cagliari dominated for long periods before Osimhen redirected a long cross from Mario Rui in the 87th minute.

Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to its lead.

Napoli moved level with second-placed Inter Milan — which has a game in hand — two points behind leader AC Milan.

Cagliari remained in the drop zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-22 05:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"