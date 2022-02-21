Blockchain Technology Market is expected to be worth US $ 153.94 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 85%￼

The global market for blockchain technology will reach US $ 6.78 billion in 2021 and US $ 153.94 billion in 2030, with a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 85% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. It is expected to grow.

Blockchain is a type of decentralized database found in computer networks. It stores digital information in electronic form. Cryptocurrency systems such as Bitcoin rely on blockchain, Maintain a secure and decentralized record of transactions. Blockchain keeps a record of data security and provides fidelity without relying on trusted third parties.

Factors Affecting

Market Growth Market Growth: Increasing consumer awareness and innovation of blockchain technology , May drive global market growth.

Market momentum: Blockchain technology allows companies to operate transparently, simplifying the process and expected to drive global market growth in the future

Market threats: Lack of unified standards and evolving regulations can slow the overall growth of the blockchain technology market.

Market opportunities: blockchain technology in smart contracts, payments and digital identities As it continues to gain popularity, market players will have access to potential growth opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis The

blockchain technology market has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 The development of a platform for management relies heavily on blockchain technology. Many hospitals across the country use blockchain technology to track COVID-19 vaccines and monitor their storage. Fintech There are no dedicated regulations governing the use of blockchain in applications, which negatively impacts market growth.

North America dominated the global blockchain technology market in 2020. However, the Asia-Pacific region will experience significant growth over the forecast period.

List of major players profiled in the global blockchain technology market

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Linux Foundation

BTL Group Limited

Chain, Incorporated

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

Global Arena Holding, Incorporated (GAHI)

Monax

Ripple

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

Global Blockchain Technology Segmentation focuses on types, components, applications, enterprise sizes, end-uses, and regions.

Type-based segmentation

public

-private

hybrid

component-based segmentation

applications and solution

infrastructure. · Protocols · Segmentation based on

middleware applications · Digital identity · Exchanges · Payments · Smart contracts · Supply chain management · Other company size based segmentation · Large enterprises · Retail enterprises End-use based segmentation · Financial services · Government agencies · Healthcare · Media and entertainment · Retail · Transportation · Logistics · Travel industry

· By other

regions,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

