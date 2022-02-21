Acrylonitrile Market is expected to be worth US $ 23.21 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 7%￼

The global acrylonitrile market is projected to reach US $ 13.5 billion in 2021 and US $ 23.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 7% (CAGR) during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. ).

Acrylonitrile is a colorless and odorless liquid containing volatile organic compounds. Vinyl groups bonded to nitrile groups form acrylonitrile molecules. Acrylonitrile, propylene, and air are heated to high temperatures and react with catalysts. Acrylonitrile is a chemical intermediate used in the production of various chemicals such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylic fiber, acrylamide, nitrile rubber, adiponitrile, carbon fiber, etc. Acrylonitrile is the chemical stability of acrylonitrile. Due to its thermal stability, mechanical strength, and durability, it is ideal for use in the automotive and construction industries. Acrylofiber is also widely used in the textile and packaging industry.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market momentum: Large-scale use of acrylonitrile in the construction and automotive industries is the global acrylonitrile market Growing construction activities drive demand for acrylonitrile.

Market growth: Increased use of polyacrylonitrile and other plastics in automotive production will contribute to market growth over the next few years.

Market threats: Fluctuations in raw material prices, environmental impacts of acrylonitrile, flammability, and toxicity of compounds can slow global market growth. COVID

-19 Impact Analysis

• COVID The -19 pandemic had a major impact on the global acrylonitrile market.

• The global economic slowdown caused by the pandemic has dramatically reduced global demand for acrylonitrile. Growth in the acrylonitrile market has led to demand for automobiles.

• The construction industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but most construction projects were canceled due to the blockades of governments in various countries. As a result, the construction industry’s acrylonitrile Demand for acrylonitrile has fallen sharply. As a result, the market has fallen. The

Asia-Pacific region was dominated by the acrylonitrile market in 2021, but North America is also expected to grow rapidly over the next few years.

List of major players profiled in the global acrylonitrile market

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Solvay SA

AnQore BV

Koninklijke DSM NV

Ascend Performance Materials, LLC

INEOS Group Limited

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Taekwang Industrial Co. Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Limited

Lenntech BV

Repsol SA

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis The segmentation

of the global acrylonitrile market is focused on applications, industry verticals, and regions.

Application-based segmentation

, acrylic fiber

, adiponitrile

, styrene acrylonitrile

, acrylonitrile, butadiene, stylene

, acrylamide

, carbon fiber

, and nitrile rubber. · Segmentation based on

other industrial fields · Automotive · Electronics · Construction · Packaging · Others

North America by region

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

