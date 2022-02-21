Acrylonitrile Market is expected to be worth US $ 23.21 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 7%￼

The global acrylonitrile market is projected to reach US $ 13.5 billion in 2021 and US $ 23.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 7% (CAGR) during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. ).
Acrylonitrile is a colorless and odorless liquid containing volatile organic compounds. Vinyl groups bonded to nitrile groups form acrylonitrile molecules. Acrylonitrile, propylene, and air are heated to high temperatures and react with catalysts. Acrylonitrile is a chemical intermediate used in the production of various chemicals such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylic fiber, acrylamide, nitrile rubber, adiponitrile, carbon fiber, etc. Acrylonitrile is the chemical stability of acrylonitrile. Due to its thermal stability, mechanical strength, and durability, it is ideal for use in the automotive and construction industries. Acrylofiber is also widely used in the textile and packaging industry.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Market momentum: Large-scale use of acrylonitrile in the construction and automotive industries is the global acrylonitrile market Growing construction activities drive demand for acrylonitrile.
Market growth: Increased use of polyacrylonitrile and other plastics in automotive production will contribute to market growth over the next few years.
Market threats: Fluctuations in raw material prices, environmental impacts of acrylonitrile, flammability, and toxicity of compounds can slow global market growth. COVID
-19 Impact Analysis
• COVID The -19 pandemic had a major impact on the global acrylonitrile market.
• The global economic slowdown caused by the pandemic has dramatically reduced global demand for acrylonitrile. Growth in the acrylonitrile market has led to demand for automobiles.
• The construction industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but most construction projects were canceled due to the blockades of governments in various countries. As a result, the construction industry’s acrylonitrile Demand for acrylonitrile has fallen sharply. As a result, the market has fallen. The
Asia-Pacific region was dominated by the acrylonitrile market in 2021, but North America is also expected to grow rapidly over the next few years.
List of major players profiled in the global acrylonitrile market
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Solvay SA
- AnQore BV
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Ascend Performance Materials, LLC
- INEOS Group Limited
- The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Taekwang Industrial Co. Limited
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Limited
- Lenntech BV
- Repsol SA
- Other Prominent Players
Segment Analysis The segmentation
of the global acrylonitrile market is focused on applications, industry verticals, and regions.
Application-based segmentation
, acrylic fiber
, adiponitrile
, styrene acrylonitrile
, acrylonitrile, butadiene, stylene
, acrylamide
, carbon fiber
, and nitrile rubber. · Segmentation based on
other industrial fields · Automotive · Electronics · Construction · Packaging · Others
North America by region
- America
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
western Europe
- England
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European countries
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern European countries
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia / New Zealand
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East / Africa (MEA)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Other Middle East / Africa regions
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other South American regions
