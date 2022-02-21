Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Expected to be Worth US $ 440.9 Million by 2030 | (CAGR) Compound Annual Growth Rate: 15%￼

The global market for recycled carbon fiber will reach US $ 125.3 million in 2021 and US $ 440.9 million in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the 2022-2030 forecast period. It is predicted that

carbon fiber can be recycled to produce recycled carbon fiber. Combining various prepreg scraps and dry fiber sources, recycled carbon fiber composite materials and thermosetting carbon Manufactures fiber composite materials. Approximately 30% of the carbon fiber produced for carbon fiber based products is waste. In addition, recycled carbon fiber has low thermal expansion, light weight, high tensile strength and chemical resistance. It has the same characteristics as virgin carbon fiber.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market momentum: Increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries Drives the recycled carbon fiber market.

Market growth: Carbon fiber chopped from recycled materials has low density, high elasticity, high strength, low thermal expansion, cost savings and dimensional stability. As a result, these products are driving global market growth.

Market threat: The availability of virgin carbon fiber in high-end applications can slow global market growth.

Market Opportunity: The carbon fiber market is adapting technology to provide better products and services, and global demand for products is increasing. Therefore, increasing investment in technology upgrades is a recycle carbon. It has the potential to create more opportunities for the entire textile market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the recycled carbon fiber market in 2020. At that time, many regions adopted social distance standards and global blockades, affecting international trade. In addition, the global pandemic has adversely affected many people, including production, demand, supply and investors. Market trends in recycled carbon fiber have generally slowed. However, due to the continued efforts of major players, the global market is recovering moderately. At present, the share of recycled carbon fiber seems to be high in the global market. In

value, Europe Leads the market for recycled carbon fiber in 2021.

List of major companies profiled in the global recycled carbon fiber market

Toray Industries Incorporated

ELG Carbon Fiber Limited

SGL Carbon

Carbon Conversions Incorporated

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Incorporated

Shocker Composites LLC.

Procotex Corporation SA

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

Vartega Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The fragmentation of the global recycled carbon fiber market focuses on types, sources, end-use industries, and regions.

Type-based segmentation

Chopped

Crush

Source-based segmentation

Scrap for the aerospace industry

Automotive scrap

others

Segmentation based on end-use industry

Car / Transportation

Consumer goods

Sporting goods

Industrial

Ocean

Aerospace and Defense

others

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

