THROUGH FEBRUARY 20
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|19
|1094
|36
|1.97
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|63
|2.01
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|38
|2267
|79
|2.09
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|35
|2059
|72
|2.10
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1234
|44
|2.14
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|87
|2.27
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|93
|2.29
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|23
|1230
|48
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|2.39
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|35
|1978
|79
|2.40
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|36
|2064
|83
|2.41
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1891
|77
|2.44
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|13
|687
|28
|2.45
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|103
|2.49
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|35
|2032
|85
|2.51
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|19
|1054
|45
|2.56
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|2.57
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|29
|1726
|75
|2.61
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|10
|550
|24
|2.62
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|26
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|35
|2059
|26
|7
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|35
|2032
|26
|4
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|25
|10
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|35
|1978
|25
|5
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|24
|15
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|24
|5
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|36
|2064
|23
|8
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|38
|2267
|22
|10
|5
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|39
|2267
|20
|16
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|34
|1991
|19
|13
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|30
|1754
|19
|10
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|18
|13
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|41
|2426
|17
|17
|7
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|28
|1627
|17
|8
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|29
|1565
|17
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|16
|18
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|37
|2206
|16
|13
|8
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|26
|1506
|16
|8
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1891
|15
|11
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|23
|1230
|15
|6
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|63
|967
|.939
|24
|5
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|19
|1094
|36
|525
|.936
|12
|3
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|35
|2059
|72
|917
|.927
|26
|7
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|38
|2267
|79
|1006
|.927
|22
|10
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1234
|44
|529
|.923
|10
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|103
|1232
|.923
|24
|15
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|93
|1099
|.922
|25
|10
|6
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|36
|2064
|83
|976
|.922
|23
|8
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|87
|1022
|.922
|26
|8
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|23
|1230
|48
|559
|.921
|15
|6
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1891
|77
|896
|.921
|15
|11
|6
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|19
|1054
|45
|523
|.921
|12
|3
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|35
|1978
|79
|910
|.920
|25
|5
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|35
|2032
|85
|968
|.919
|26
|4
|3
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|17
|1004
|45
|510
|.919
|5
|9
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|383
|.916
|3
|9
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|39
|2267
|101
|1102
|.916
|20
|16
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|23
|1185
|55
|600
|.916
|10
|8
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|558
|.915
|10
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|38
|2267
|8
|22
|10
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|4
|16
|18
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|36
|2064
|4
|23
|8
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1891
|4
|15
|11
|6
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|3
|25
|10
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|41
|2426
|3
|17
|17
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|35
|1978
|3
|25
|5
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|3
|24
|5
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|29
|1565
|3
|17
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|2
|24
|15
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2300
|2
|26
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|35
|2059
|2
|26
|7
|2
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|2
|18
|13
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|29
|1726
|2
|13
|10
|6
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|2
|10
|6
|5
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1234
|2
|10
|7
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|19
|1094
|2
|12
|3
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|15
|813
|2
|7
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|12
|655
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|11
|629
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|9
|502
|2
|7
|2
|0