SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|42
|30
|8
|2
|2
|64
|155
|99
|Peoria
|39
|28
|5
|2
|4
|62
|142
|81
|Huntsville
|40
|29
|9
|1
|1
|62
|132
|89
|Quad City
|41
|24
|9
|4
|4
|56
|139
|113
|Fayetteville
|39
|27
|11
|1
|0
|55
|131
|95
|Pensacola
|38
|19
|14
|4
|1
|43
|132
|122
|Roanoke
|38
|18
|14
|3
|3
|43
|124
|107
|Evansville
|40
|19
|20
|1
|0
|39
|109
|107
|Birmingham
|39
|12
|23
|4
|0
|28
|94
|136
|Macon
|37
|6
|28
|1
|2
|15
|76
|171
|Vermilion County
|37
|3
|29
|5
|0
|11
|57
|171
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 1
Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Quad City 1
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 2
No games scheduled
