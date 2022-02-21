Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 23:00
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 38 21 .644 6-4 W-1 19-7 19-14 24-12
Chicago 38 21 .644 7-3 W-5 23-8 15-13 23-13
Philadelphia 35 23 .603 6-4 W-1 16-13 19-10 20-14
Cleveland 35 23 .603 6-4 L-2 18-9 17-14 20-13
Milwaukee 36 24 .600 6-4 L-1 20-11 16-13 22-17
Boston 34 26 .567 9-1 L-1 20-11 14-15 24-15
Toronto 32 25 .561 5 8-2 W-1 16-13 16-12 21-14
Brooklyn 31 28 .525 7 2-8 L-1 13-15 18-13 21-13
Atlanta 28 30 .483 5-5 W-2 17-13 11-17 17-18
Charlotte 29 31 .483 1-9 L-3 14-14 15-17 19-18
Washington 27 31 .466 10½ 4-6 W-1 15-15 12-16 20-19
New York 25 34 .424 13 2-8 L-3 13-17 12-17 14-22
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ 2-8 W-1 14-17 6-23 9-29
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½ 2-8 W-1 8-20 5-25 9-23
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½ 3-7 L-4 5-21 8-26 8-31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 48 10 .828 9-1 W-7 26-5 22-5 28-7
Golden State 42 17 .712 6-4 L-2 26-6 16-11 25-11
Memphis 41 19 .683 8 8-2 L-1 20-10 21-9 28-12
Utah 36 22 .621 12 6-4 L-1 21-10 15-12 22-12
Dallas 35 24 .593 13½ 7-3 W-2 20-11 15-13 24-14
Denver 33 25 .569 15 6-4 W-3 16-10 17-15 18-17
Minnesota 31 28 .525 17½ 7-3 L-1 17-11 14-17 20-18
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½ 5-5 W-1 18-13 12-18 17-23
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 3-7 W-1 18-13 9-18 15-19
Portland 25 34 .424 23½ 4-6 W-4 16-16 9-18 11-24
San Antonio 23 36 .390 25½ 5-5 W-1 11-18 12-18 14-20
New Orleans 23 36 .390 25½ 5-5 L-2 13-17 10-19 14-20
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27 4-6 L-2 15-17 7-21 15-22
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 30 4-6 L-1 9-19 9-21 13-24
Houston 15 43 .259 33 1-9 L-7 8-18 7-25 7-28

___

Sunday's Games 2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-22 01:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"