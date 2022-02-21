All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|19-7
|19-14
|24-12
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|23-8
|15-13
|23-13
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-13
|19-10
|20-14
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|18-9
|17-14
|20-13
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-11
|16-13
|22-17
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|4½
|9-1
|L-1
|20-11
|14-15
|24-15
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|8-2
|W-1
|16-13
|16-12
|21-14
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|7
|2-8
|L-1
|13-15
|18-13
|21-13
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|17-13
|11-17
|17-18
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|1-9
|L-3
|14-14
|15-17
|19-18
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-15
|12-16
|20-19
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|2-8
|L-3
|13-17
|12-17
|14-22
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|2-8
|W-1
|14-17
|6-23
|9-29
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
|2-8
|W-1
|8-20
|5-25
|9-23
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
|3-7
|L-4
|5-21
|8-26
|8-31
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|26-5
|22-5
|28-7
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|6-4
|L-2
|26-6
|16-11
|25-11
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|8
|8-2
|L-1
|20-10
|21-9
|28-12
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|21-10
|15-12
|22-12
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|13½
|7-3
|W-2
|20-11
|15-13
|24-14
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|15
|6-4
|W-3
|16-10
|17-15
|18-17
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|17½
|7-3
|L-1
|17-11
|14-17
|20-18
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-13
|12-18
|17-23
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|18-13
|9-18
|15-19
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|23½
|4-6
|W-4
|16-16
|9-18
|11-24
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|25½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-18
|12-18
|14-20
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|25½
|5-5
|L-2
|13-17
|10-19
|14-20
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
|4-6
|L-2
|15-17
|7-21
|15-22
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|30
|4-6
|L-1
|9-19
|9-21
|13-24
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|33
|1-9
|L-7
|8-18
|7-25
|7-28
___
Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.