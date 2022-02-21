Alexa
NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 28 .525
New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683
Dallas 35 24 .593
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

___

Sunday's Games 2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-22 01:00 GMT+08:00

"