|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|26
|20
|3
|3
|63
|17
|63
|Liverpool
|25
|17
|6
|2
|64
|20
|57
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49
|18
|50
|Man United
|26
|13
|7
|6
|44
|34
|46
|West Ham
|26
|12
|6
|8
|45
|34
|42
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|3
|7
|36
|26
|42
|Wolverhampton
|24
|12
|4
|8
|23
|18
|40
|Tottenham
|23
|12
|3
|8
|31
|31
|39
|Brighton
|25
|7
|12
|6
|25
|28
|33
|Southampton
|25
|7
|11
|7
|32
|37
|32
|Leicester
|23
|7
|6
|10
|37
|43
|27
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|3
|13
|31
|37
|27
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|11
|9
|32
|36
|26
|Brentford
|26
|6
|6
|14
|27
|42
|24
|Leeds
|24
|5
|8
|11
|29
|50
|23
|Everton
|23
|6
|4
|13
|28
|40
|22
|Newcastle
|24
|4
|10
|10
|26
|45
|22
|Watford
|24
|5
|3
|16
|24
|43
|18
|Burnley
|22
|2
|11
|9
|20
|29
|17
|Norwich
|25
|4
|5
|16
|15
|53
|17
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 2, West Ham 2
Man United 2, Brighton 0
West Ham 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 2, Brentford 1
Aston Villa 0, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Burnley 3
Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Norwich 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Man City 2, Tottenham 3
Leeds 2, Man United 4
Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|31
|19
|7
|5
|79
|28
|64
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|58
|Blackburn
|32
|15
|9
|8
|45
|33
|54
|QPR
|32
|15
|8
|9
|47
|37
|53
|Huddersfield
|33
|14
|11
|8
|42
|35
|53
|Sheffield United
|31
|14
|8
|9
|43
|33
|50
|Middlesbrough
|31
|14
|7
|10
|39
|31
|49
|Luton Town
|31
|13
|9
|9
|43
|36
|48
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|13
|8
|10
|43
|33
|47
|Coventry
|31
|13
|8
|10
|40
|36
|47
|West Brom
|32
|12
|10
|10
|34
|28
|46
|Preston
|33
|11
|12
|10
|37
|38
|45
|Stoke
|31
|12
|8
|11
|40
|34
|44
|Millwall
|31
|11
|10
|10
|33
|33
|43
|Blackpool
|32
|11
|9
|12
|35
|38
|42
|Bristol City
|33
|11
|7
|15
|44
|59
|40
|Swansea
|31
|10
|8
|13
|32
|43
|38
|Birmingham
|33
|9
|10
|14
|39
|51
|37
|Cardiff
|32
|10
|6
|16
|39
|51
|36
|Hull
|33
|9
|7
|17
|27
|37
|34
|Reading
|32
|9
|5
|18
|39
|62
|26
|Derby
|32
|10
|12
|10
|33
|35
|21
|Peterborough
|31
|5
|6
|20
|23
|61
|21
|Barnsley
|31
|3
|8
|20
|19
|46
|17
Swansea 3, Bristol City 1
West Brom 0, Blackburn 0
Sheffield United 0, Hull 0
Cardiff 2, Coventry 0
Millwall 2, QPR 0
Peterborough 0, Reading 0
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Peterborough 0
Luton Town 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Reading 3
QPR 1, Hull 1
Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Birmingham 2
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|32
|21
|6
|5
|58
|19
|69
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|53
|28
|63
|Milton Keynes Dons
|33
|17
|9
|7
|53
|35
|60
|Oxford United
|33
|16
|8
|9
|60
|41
|56
|Plymouth
|31
|16
|8
|7
|54
|36
|56
|Wycombe
|32
|15
|10
|7
|52
|40
|55
|Sunderland
|33
|16
|7
|10
|57
|46
|55
|Sheffield Wednesday
|32
|15
|10
|7
|45
|35
|55
|Ipswich
|33
|14
|9
|10
|52
|38
|51
|Bolton
|33
|14
|6
|13
|52
|44
|48
|Portsmouth
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38
|31
|44
|Burton Albion
|33
|12
|7
|14
|41
|44
|43
|Accrington Stanley
|32
|12
|7
|13
|41
|49
|43
|Cambridge United
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|45
|41
|Cheltenham
|32
|9
|13
|10
|43
|54
|40
|Charlton
|32
|11
|6
|15
|41
|43
|39
|Lincoln
|31
|9
|8
|14
|36
|41
|35
|Shrewsbury
|32
|8
|10
|14
|28
|33
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|31
|7
|11
|13
|44
|53
|32
|AFC Wimbledon
|32
|6
|13
|13
|37
|51
|31
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|9
|16
|43
|61
|30
|Gillingham
|33
|5
|11
|17
|26
|55
|26
|Doncaster
|34
|7
|4
|23
|24
|66
|25
|Crewe
|32
|5
|7
|20
|26
|58
|22
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1
Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rotherham 1, Wigan 1
Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Oxford United 4
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2
Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|31
|19
|9
|3
|61
|25
|66
|Tranmere
|33
|16
|8
|9
|34
|23
|56
|Northampton
|31
|16
|7
|8
|38
|25
|55
|Exeter
|30
|14
|11
|5
|45
|30
|53
|Sutton United
|32
|14
|9
|9
|46
|38
|51
|Mansfield Town
|30
|14
|8
|8
|40
|33
|50
|Swindon
|31
|13
|10
|8
|49
|38
|49
|Newport County
|32
|13
|10
|9
|50
|42
|49
|Port Vale
|29
|12
|9
|8
|42
|30
|45
|Salford
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35
|29
|44
|Bristol Rovers
|30
|12
|8
|10
|42
|39
|44
|Hartlepool
|31
|11
|8
|12
|31
|39
|41
|Bradford
|32
|9
|13
|10
|36
|38
|40
|Crawley Town
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|41
|40
|Harrogate Town
|30
|10
|8
|12
|47
|48
|38
|Walsall
|31
|9
|8
|14
|32
|39
|35
|Rochdale
|29
|7
|13
|9
|37
|39
|34
|Leyton Orient
|29
|7
|12
|10
|38
|29
|33
|Stevenage
|33
|7
|12
|14
|30
|50
|33
|Barrow
|31
|7
|10
|14
|30
|39
|31
|Colchester
|31
|7
|10
|14
|28
|44
|31
|Oldham
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|46
|29
|Carlisle
|31
|6
|10
|15
|23
|45
|28
|Scunthorpe
|32
|4
|10
|18
|23
|55
|22
Exeter 4, Harrogate Town 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 1, Tranmere 0
Northampton 3, Colchester 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Swindon 3<