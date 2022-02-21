NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 50 35 10 5 75 208 145 23-3-0 12-7-5 6-1-2 m-Carolina 49 34 11 4 72 172 118 17-4-2 17-7-2 7-4-0 a-Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 16-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1 m-Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 14-7-5 17-6-3 8-3-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 16-4-3 16-9-2 6-3-0 a-Toronto 48 32 13 3 67 174 132 18-5-1 14-8-2 8-2-0 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 12-10-5 16-5-4 9-3-1 Boston 49 28 17 4 60 140 138 15-10-1 13-7-3 12-3-1 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 15-9-3 8-13-3 6-6-2 Columbus 49 25 23 1 51 163 180 13-10-1 12-13-0 7-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 10-10-4 8-10-3 5-5-1 Ottawa 49 18 26 5 41 130 156 9-15-2 9-11-3 5-7-1 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 8-14-4 8-13-4 5-8-4 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 8-12-4 7-13-5 3-10-3 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 10-13-3 7-15-2 7-8-2 Montreal 50 10 33 7 27 112 195 6-17-1 4-16-6 2-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 49 36 9 4 76 198 138 21-3-2 15-6-2 12-4-2 c-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 183 143 16-4-1 15-9-2 8-6-1 p-Calgary 48 29 13 6 64 166 113 13-4-4 16-9-2 7-5-1 c-St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137 18-6-2 11-8-4 10-5-2 p-Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 14-11-3 15-7-1 9-5-1 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 14-9-0 14-9-4 10-5-1 p-Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 14-11-0 14-8-3 13-3-0 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 13-11-2 13-6-5 5-5-1 Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 13-8-4 11-11-5 8-5-3 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 17-7-1 10-13-1 10-7-1 Winnipeg 49 22 19 8 52 144 147 13-10-1 9-9-7 9-5-3 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 135 146 10-10-3 13-12-3 6-4-5 San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 11-11-3 11-11-2 3-5-1 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 8-13-4 10-13-4 4-10-5 Seattle 51 16 31 4 36 133 180 9-16-2 7-15-2 4-11-0 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186 6-18-1 7-15-3 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.