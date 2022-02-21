Putin: Russia must consider Ukraine separatists' independence request

The Russian leader says Moscow is not planning to invade Ukraine, but Western nations are concerned about a possible attack The Russian leader says Moscow is not planning to invade Ukraine, but Western nations are concerned about a possible attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told his Security Council that Russia should consider recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting of the council came amid an uptick of violence in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.

Leaders of the separatist regions released statements earlier on Monday calling on Moscow to recognize them as independent states.

Putin said he would reach a decision "today."

Several top Russian officials have indicated they would back such a move.

What is happening in the region?

Western countries are concerned a significant build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine means Moscow will invade its neighbor. But Putin has denied planning any such attack.

Washington says there are now up to 190,000 Russian troops in the region, including pro-Russian rebens in eastern Ukraine.

