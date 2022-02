WTA Qatar Open Results

Monday At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $2,632,448 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Jelena Ostapenko (15), Latvia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (10), Ukraine, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Alison Riske, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Simona Halep, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (14), United States, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.