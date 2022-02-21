Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Danish police seek info on apparent escaped kangaroo

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 22:11
Danish police seek info on apparent escaped kangaroo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southeastern Denmark on Monday appealed for public help to track down what appeared to be a kangaroo that was filmed hopping across a field.

Police said on Facebook that a driver saw the marsupial “hopping around” near Øster Ulslev, a village 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the port city of Rødbyhavn where ferries connect to northern Germany. They said the driver, whom they didn't identify, had the presence of mind to film the animal, although they acknowledged the three-second video they posted was “short and grainy.”

Nobody has reported a kangaroo missing.

The South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police requested any sightings or information on the animal’s whereabouts to be reported using non-emergency number 114. The animal is not considered to be dangerous.

Despite the fact that kangaroos are not common in northern Europe, it is the second time the same police district has reached out for help in finding one: in 2014, a kangaroo escaped from a private animal farm in the same area.

And in July 2018, a kangaroo was on the run elsewhere in Denmark for half a day before its owner found it.

Updated : 2022-02-22 00:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"