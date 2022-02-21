Alexa
Shakib named to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan T20 series

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 22:28
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was recalled to Bangladesh’s squad for a two-match T20 series against Afghanistan next month.

Shakib missed the side’s most recent T20 series against Pakistan last year due to injury.

Uncapped players Munim Shahriar and Yasir Ali were also included in the 14-man squad after impressive performances in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Opening batter Shahriar made 178 runs in six matches for Fortune Barishal, a strike rate of 152. Yasir Ali, who previously was named to Bangladesh’s ODI squad, scored 219 runs in 11 matches for Khulna Tigers for a strike rate of 139.49.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Akbar Ali, Shamim Patwari, Aminul Islam Biplob, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hasan were dropped from the 16-man squad that played against Pakistan.

The T20 series will be played March 3 and 5. Prior to that, the teams will play a three-match ODI series beginning Feb. 23.

___

Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-22 00:57 GMT+08:00

