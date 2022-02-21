Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;16;85%;33%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasingly windy;25;18;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;NW;23;56%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and breezy;17;9;Cloudy;18;7;NNE;9;70%;30%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;16;7;Sunny;16;5;ESE;12;66%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;9;5;Periods of rain;10;4;WNW;29;86%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-3;NE;16;76%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Mostly cloudy;16;6;ENE;8;51%;44%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;-5;-11;A little p.m. snow;-3;-11;WSW;12;80%;80%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;34;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;ESE;10;77%;55%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;20;8;A p.m. t-storm;17;7;NE;10;79%;97%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray a.m. shower;26;18;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;14;56%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning out cloudy;21;8;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NNE;7;43%;6%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;23;Afternoon showers;33;22;ESE;9;68%;81%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;ESE;8;49%;2%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;E;9;68%;20%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;18;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNW;13;50%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-8;Sunny, but chilly;4;-7;SW;15;17%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Afternoon rain;18;5;Cooler;10;1;NW;15;62%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;8;4;Mostly cloudy;7;4;WSW;19;57%;78%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain this afternoon;18;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;8;73%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;SE;14;75%;69%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;8;4;A few showers, windy;10;2;WNW;30;52%;90%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain ending, breezy;9;4;Periods of rain;10;1;NW;20;84%;93%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;14;1;A little rain;14;6;N;9;73%;96%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Clouds breaking;10;-1;WNW;19;52%;27%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;26;17;Sunshine and nice;27;18;E;12;65%;10%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;18;Some brightening;28;19;NNE;8;46%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;8;0;Increasing clouds;6;-3;NW;15;28%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Thickening clouds;23;15;N;11;43%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;S;16;63%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;27;19;A couple of showers;28;22;NE;6;62%;97%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;35;24;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;ESE;13;76%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;8;6;Periods of rain;7;-9;WNW;13;74%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;N;10;68%;4%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;6;-1;Cloudy;5;2;SW;10;60%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;26;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;NNW;19;70%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Breezy and warm;24;19;Decreasing clouds;25;1;NNE;16;35%;38%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;NNE;18;68%;88%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;13;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;ESE;21;46%;2%;5

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;10;-15;Snow;-12;-17;E;14;81%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;25;16;Hazy sun;30;17;SW;11;47%;2%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;SSW;7;81%;100%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy;10;7;A little a.m. rain;10;4;SW;31;75%;76%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and warm;17;9;Rain and drizzle;13;8;S;13;42%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;13;Partly sunny;18;15;E;17;67%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, cool;12;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;8;NNE;16;68%;27%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;25;16;A t-storm around;27;16;ESE;11;61%;48%;11

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Nice with sunshine;30;20;E;19;56%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow this afternoon;0;-2;A little snow;-1;-10;NNW;26;83%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain this afternoon;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NW;8;73%;66%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cold with rain;9;5;Morning rain, cold;9;6;N;11;100%;98%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;ENE;23;64%;29%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;20;Hazy sunshine;33;20;ESE;10;29%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;24;14;Not as warm;20;11;NW;15;42%;100%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;14;8;Clouds and sun, mild;17;8;S;13;73%;81%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;Showers around;33;24;S;14;70%;90%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warmer;33;21;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;E;11;49%;6%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Heavy p.m. t-storms;27;16;NNE;9;52%;85%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, mild;15;2;Cooler with rain;5;0;SW;6;71%;93%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;21;Winds subsiding;29;18;W;24;54%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, cool;16;5;Clouds and sun;18;7;NE;7;57%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;30;16;Some sun;32;18;NNW;16;18%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy;9;4;A little a.m. rain;10;2;WNW;12;63%;57%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;31;23;A shower;31;24;NNE;21;59%;82%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;9;70%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Decreasing clouds;29;19;S;8;63%;25%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;34;24;Showers around;34;25;N;7;70%;90%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;A little rain;14;4;E;11;70%;87%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;11;68%;5%;11

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;23;19;Mostly cloudy;24;19;SSE;12;75%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Abundant sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;NE;11;49%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Windy;11;5;A couple of showers;13;3;W;25;75%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;9;A shower in places;14;5;W;16;59%;90%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;WSW;10;70%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, mild;18;0;Mostly sunny, mild;20;2;NE;6;25%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;32;27;Nice with sunshine;32;27;NE;10;60%;5%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;29;24;E;9;84%;91%;8

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;E;12;58%;82%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Sunny and nice;24;15;W;15;59%;2%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny;26;12;NE;8;29%;27%;9

Miami, United States;A morning shower;25;23;Clouds and sun;26;23;E;20;66%;27%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;W;22;69%;92%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;25;Breezy;33;26;ENE;25;60%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in spots;23;20;Clouds and sun;24;18;ESE;14;61%;4%;9

Montreal, Canada;A thick cloud cover;0;-8;A bit of ice;1;0;SSE;12;77%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;2;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;1;SW;17;86%;83%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;31;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;N;11;46%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;NNW;10;57%;57%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;11;4;Occasional rain;13;11;SSW;16;72%;99%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Clearing;19;9;SE;9;68%;28%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-9;Cloudy;-3;-6;S;16;89%;76%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;7;2;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;W;24;35%;8%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;2;-8;A thick cloud cover;0;-4;E;8;58%;81%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-1;-8;A bit of ice;2;-1;S;20;76%;99%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;13;76%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;19;58%;27%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;28;24;Humid, p.m. showers;28;24;E;12;85%;97%;3

Paris, France;A couple of showers;10;6;A shower;13;3;WNW;15;71%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Breezy in the p.m.;31;20;S;20;41%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;30;23;N;15;72%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;32;24;Downpours;32;24;NNW;16;83%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny;34;21;ESE;11;45%;13%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;8;4;Showers of rain/snow;6;3;WSW;23;54%;92%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-17;Mostly sunny, colder;-3;-21;WNW;12;35%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;20;11;Occasional rain;19;12;NNE;12;74%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Rather cloudy, warm;25;10;ESE;7;61%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;31;23;ESE;12;62%;65%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and sleet;3;-1;Very windy, snow;0;-4;S;58;75%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;6;1;A little snow;2;-3;WNW;25;89%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;W;12;72%;45%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;23;9;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;E;9;22%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;16;5;Mostly sunny;16;-1;NNE;18;53%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-7;NNW;9;67%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;13;7;A shower or two;12;6;NW;24;62%;88%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;16;Breezy in the a.m.;28;16;ENE;22;52%;5%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;18;75%;93%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;E;13;61%;5%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;8;Lots of sun, nice;23;10;E;7;25%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;24;11;SW;11;50%;11%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;A shower in places;30;21;N;15;68%;49%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;20;5;Mostly sunny, warm;23;6;ENE;7;43%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;5;-2;Sunny, but cold;2;-6;NNE;12;48%;15%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Snow;3;-9;Partly sunny, cold;0;-11;NW;13;32%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Cloudy and chilly;7;3;ENE;10;50%;75%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;NNE;12;66%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;15;3;Cooler with rain;9;1;W;13;81%;98%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;NE;14;67%;59%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;2;-4;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-12;S;15;74%;11%;0

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;Rain and a t-storm;24;22;SE;22;82%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rainy times;15;15;Periods of rain;17;13;ENE;14;94%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Morning snow;3;1;A little snow;1;-5;NNW;20;78%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;17;4;Mostly cloudy;14;7;SE;11;48%;33%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;14;3;Sunny and mild;14;2;NNE;11;56%;12%;4

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;14;7;Turning sunny;15;7;SE;13;28%;14%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;NE;8;65%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;16;8;A couple of showers;14;1;ENE;11;57%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;7;-1;Partly sunny;10;0;NNE;14;41%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;4;1;Afternoon rain;6;2;SW;17;81%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;11;Increasingly windy;16;11;NW;29;60%;58%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;Mostly sunny, windy;16;10;NW;38;60%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, cold;-12;-30;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-29;E;12;71%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;6;-5;Sunny, but cold;2;-7;NE;6;29%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Windy this afternoon;13;6;A couple of showers;9;5;WNW;20;45%;96%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;13;E;8;53%;5%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy with rain;7;1;A little snow;3;-2;W;23;74%;94%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;10;2;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;SW;23;71%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;16;Mostly sunny, windy;22;15;N;40;70%;31%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;33;19;High clouds;35;20;SW;6;43%;1%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;11;0;Mostly sunny, mild;11;2;NE;4;55%;21%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-21 21:54 GMT+08:00

