Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 43-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) allegedly killed his bedridden mother in Yangmei District, Taoyuan City on Saturday (Feb. 19) and claimed that he committed matricide due to the pressure of taking care of her, CNA reported.

Taoyuan Police Department’s Yangmei Precinct issued a press release on Monday afternoon, stating that at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Caonan Police Station received a report from a relative of Chen’s that a homicide had taken place in an apartment in Yangmei.

When police officers responded to the scene, they found that Chen’s 65-year-old mother, surnamed Weng (翁), had been dead for some time, per CNA.

When questioned by police, Chen said he had suffered tremendous pressure from taking care of his bedridden mother for a long time. He became emotionally unhinged and reportedly used a pillow to suffocate his mother.

He then called his older female cousin and uncle to tell them what he had done.

Chen’s uncle immediately called the police to report the homicide, who later learned that Chen had been taking care of his mother by himself.

Police referred Chen to prosecutors on the suspicion of committing homicide. The forensic medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine Weng's cause of death, per CNA.