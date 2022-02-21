Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother

Man surnamed Chen had been taking care of his mother by himself

  125
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/21 20:53
Yangmei Precinct (Facebook, Yangmei Precinct photo)

Yangmei Precinct (Facebook, Yangmei Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 43-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) allegedly killed his bedridden mother in Yangmei District, Taoyuan City on Saturday (Feb. 19) and claimed that he committed matricide due to the pressure of taking care of her, CNA reported.

Taoyuan Police Department’s Yangmei Precinct issued a press release on Monday afternoon, stating that at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Caonan Police Station received a report from a relative of Chen’s that a homicide had taken place in an apartment in Yangmei.

When police officers responded to the scene, they found that Chen’s 65-year-old mother, surnamed Weng (翁), had been dead for some time, per CNA.

When questioned by police, Chen said he had suffered tremendous pressure from taking care of his bedridden mother for a long time. He became emotionally unhinged and reportedly used a pillow to suffocate his mother.

He then called his older female cousin and uncle to tell them what he had done.

Chen’s uncle immediately called the police to report the homicide, who later learned that Chen had been taking care of his mother by himself.

Police referred Chen to prosecutors on the suspicion of committing homicide. The forensic medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine Weng's cause of death, per CNA.
Yangmei District
matricide
Yangmei Precinct

RELATED ARTICLES

Gunman makes off with NT$518,000 in armored car robbery in Taiwan
Gunman makes off with NT$518,000 in armored car robbery in Taiwan
2021/10/25 17:42
Acquittal of matricide defendant erodes confidence in Taiwan's justice system: Former DPP chair
Acquittal of matricide defendant erodes confidence in Taiwan's justice system: Former DPP chair
2020/08/23 15:53

Updated : 2022-02-21 21:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
"