Monday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2,794,840 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 6-4.