Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army Aviation and Special Forces Command has deployed its five all-terrain vehicles (ATV) to two different bases.

Two vehicles are stationed at the Liyang barracks in Taichung for personnel training purposes, while the three other vehicles are at the Wuling barracks in Nantou to carry out rescue missions in mountainous and alpine terrain, the Military News Agency reported.

In order to strengthen and enhance its disaster prevention, rescue, and transportation capabilities, the command decided to purchase five vehicles after raising enough funds last year. Currently, 26 soldiers have completed evaluations to be qualified for ATV handling and maintenance.

The Army Aviation and Special Forces Command emphasized that disaster prevention and rescue are some of the central tasks of the military. ATV driving will be incorporated into each unit’s training at the Army Special Warfare Training Center, per the Military News Agency.