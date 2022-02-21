Alexa
Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 17:30
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Sunday, F...
Firefighters carry a body from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu...
Firefighters carry a body from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu...
Firefighters remove a body from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corf...
A Coast Guard walks in front of a van carrying the body of a man found in the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in Co...

CORFU, Greece (AP) — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing.

The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday. A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.

