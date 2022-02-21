Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China

Geisenberger considered skipping 2022 Beijing Games due to treatment of athletes, substandard food

  827
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/21 18:53
Natalie Geisenberger adjusts helmet prior to luge women's singles run 2 at 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 7, 2022. 

Natalie Geisenberger adjusts helmet prior to luge women's singles run 2 at 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 7, 2022.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After safely heading back to her home country, German Olympic luger Natalie Geisenberger said she will never return to China.

In December, Geisenberger spoke openly of possibly skipping the 2022 Winter Olympics because of her dissatisfaction with the way athletes had been treated during training in Beijing earlier in the season. Among her complaints were being kept under lockdown for being on the same flight as someone who tested positive for COVID, despite testing negative on a daily basis, and the substandard quality of the food dropped off outside her door.

Nevertheless, she decided to participate in the Games in Beijing, and on Feb. 8 she took gold in the women's singles competition. When asked at a news conference the next day if she was surprised the issue of China's human rights record has not been raised at the Winter Olympics, she indicated that she would reserve her comments for later: "You have to be careful when you say what and where you say it. Upon my return (to Germany) there may be a few more things to be said, but here on site I am not going to say something."

Geisenberger took gold again in the luge team relay on Feb. 10, marking her sixth Olympic gold medal. In her first interview since leaving Beijing, Süddeutsche Zeitung cited her as saying Friday (Feb. 18) that she will never go back to Beijing.

“It’s just not a holiday destination for me, and I wouldn’t go to China for a World Cup either,” said Geisenberger. She then added: “It has nothing to do with the pandemic. I wasn’t there because I really wanted to go to China but because the IOC (International Olympic Committee) decided that the Olympic Games would take place in Beijing."
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
2022 Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
luge
Beijing 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics

RELATED ARTICLES

Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
2022/02/20 19:30
Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at Chinese Olympics organizing committee
Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at Chinese Olympics organizing committee
2022/02/19 10:05
Chinese official makes political statement on Taiwan, says Olympics shouldn't be politicized
Chinese official makes political statement on Taiwan, says Olympics shouldn't be politicized
2022/02/18 13:28
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
2022/02/17 17:39
Chinese men's hockey team bombs out of Olympics with 0-4 record
Chinese men's hockey team bombs out of Olympics with 0-4 record
2022/02/17 10:58

Updated : 2022-02-21 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
"