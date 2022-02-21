Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos taken by a woman splashed with "blue tears" (藍眼淚) in the frigid waters of Kinmen have quickly gone viral.

On Sunday, a woman surnamed Chien (簡), who works in the IT industry in Kinmen announced on social media that she had been closely monitoring the status of "blue tears" in the area. The phenomenon is believed to be caused by planktonic organisms called dinoflagellates or sea sparkles which glow neo blue when they are disturbed.



(Chien photo)

She wrote that when she heard that the bioluminescent algae had been spotted at 1 a.m. that evening, she rushed to Xin Hu Harbor to take photos. Despite the fact that it was only 6 degrees Celsius outside, she jumped in to take some shots.

A friend then poured a bucket of seawater containing the plankton over her head while another captured the moment. As can be seen in the photos, the agitated sea sparkles lit up on queue and created a surreal effect of phosphorescent paint covering the bather's body.



(Chien photo)

Chien emphasized that she regularly exercises and was accompanied by some expert swimmers and felt that it was safe to take photos next to the pier. However, she recommended people should exercise caution if they want to try and replicate her feat.

Hsu Hsiao-hsi (許小西), founder of the Facebook page Kinmen Blue Tears (金門藍眼淚), was cited by Liberty Times as saying that this was an unseasonably early appearance by the "blue tears," since they normally appear between March and May. Hsu said that people seeking "blue tears" will soon be scouring the island from north to south for the strange orbs and reminded the public to exercise caution, go with a companion, and wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID.



(Chien photo)

Hsu said that when the plankton is active, people need only place the seawater in a container and pour it out on the shore to get some amazing photos. For people who want to see the light show in a natural surrounding, Hsu suggests trying Kinmen's Chenggong Beach and Houhu Seashore Park.



(Chien photo)



(Chien photo)



(Chien photo)