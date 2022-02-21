Hang Lung Properties Donates HKD 10 Million for Pandemic Countermeasures in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 February 2022 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung"), has announced a donation of HKD 10 million as the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" in full support of pandemic countermeasures in Hong Kong. As part of the Relief Fund measures, the Company is also actively exploring opportunities to turn its mall premises into COVID-19 vaccination venues to serve the public. In the first stage, the Relief Fund is providing health protection kits and daily necessities to frontline workers in pandemic relief-related community services, as well as to low-income families and underprivileged students, in order to provide support for their immediate needs.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Currently the community is in the grip of a grave outbreak of the virus, and Hang Lung continues to be engaged in work to support measures to contain its spread with aid being given to vulnerable individuals and families through the 'Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund'. We are grateful for the support of our mall tenants, NGOs and community partners who have joined us in a concerted effort to overcome the challenges posed by the new wave of infections."

The Company is consulting the government on the possibility of converting its portfolio of properties to COVID-19 vaccination venues. With the additional convenience of Hang Lung's city-wide locations, it is hoped that community participation in the vaccination drive will continue to rise to levels that provide society-wide protection. Under necessary conditions, the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" will also set aside funds in support of the construction and operation of government "mobile cabin hospitals", in order to offer all-round support of efforts to counter the spread of the virus.

The first dispersal of resources from the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" will see "Caring Anti-pandemic Gift Packs" distributed to targeted groups including highly devoted, hardworking frontline hygiene workers and drivers of designated "patient-transportation" taxis, as a token of appreciation for their dedication, and low-income families with children to alleviate the financial burdens of those families, the anxiety and fear of children. On top of health protection kits, these gift packs contain supermarket, and health supplies, soup pack vouchers, a data SIM card to support student online learning, and play packs for children. The gift packs will be distributed to beneficiaries in phases, in conjunction with NGOs including the Society for Community Organization, St. James' Settlement, and Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association. Apart from giving out gift packs, the Company is also in consultation with fleet operators to swiftly provide students of underprivileged families with free transport services for vaccination.

To align with the government's "StayHomeSafe" Scheme, Hang Lung has initiated work-from-home arrangements for all office staff and provided its dutiful frontline staff with health protection so as to safeguard their health and that of their families. Meanwhile, based on individual situations, the Company is offering rental adjustments for mall tenants who are experiencing pressures in their daily operations, to weather the current challenging business environment with them.

Hang Lung would like to express its deep respect for those fighting against the pandemic. The Company hopes that the outbreak will soon come to an end with the concerted effort of different sectors, allowing all citizens to return to their normal way of life.

"Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund" was first set up in February 2020 with a donation of RMB 10 million supporting pandemic countermeasures in both Hong Kong and on the Mainland through targeted programs to aid community groups adversely affected by the pandemic, in which RMB 6 million was contributed to finance the establishment of Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan.

