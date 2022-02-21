Intel to tap Taiwan’s TSMC for its next-gen CPUs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel’s ambitious plans to regain prominence in global advanced chip production will likely rely on technology from rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

During an investor meeting last week, Intel announced that its new CPU roadmap will take advantage of a tile-based architecture that uses chip technologies from both Intel and external foundries, according to PCMag. Beginning in 2024, Intel’s CPU processors for personal computers will boast its own processor technology stacked with silicon from other companies onto a single chip, the report said.

The new chip architecture is slated for use in Intel’s Arrow Lake lineup, which will include the company’s 5-nanometer or Intel 20A process technologies. “Arrow Lake will be the first Intel product using Intel 20A tiles, as well as tiles made using an external process,” Intel said.

While Intel did not say which external foundries it would use for its Arrow Lake chips, a slide used in the presentation said “External N3,” which is the name of TSMC’s 3nm process node.

Intel intends to combine its internal and “external” silicon using its 3D packaging technology, which will stack the tiles on top of each other onto a single chip, PCMag said. The company plans to use this technology for its 2023 Meteor Lake processors as well, but at this point it remains unclear if it will be using any of TSMC’s chips, per the report.

TSMC’s 3nm chips are expected to be ready for volume production during the second half of this year.



Intel slide showing "External N3" process node. (Intel image)