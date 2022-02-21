Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market : Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2030

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market is estimated to reach $8.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Explosive ordnance disposal is the detection, access, identification, on-site evaluation, render safe, recovery, and final disposal of unexploded ordnance. Explosive ordnance disposal equipment is used to detect and dispose explosives such as bombs and other explosive devices. They require specialized tools that are intended with safety and functionality in mind. Various EOD equipment such as X-ray detectors, explosive detectors, bomb containment chamber, and others uses innovative technology to provide enhanced nation security.

Rising geopolitical tensions in many regions, increased terrorist attacks, and rise in military expenditure are the primary factors to drive the growth of global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Though, high cost of these equipment is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, new technological advancement and increasing adoption of robots in order to ensure minimal casualties is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.

Equipment type, application and geography are the major segments considered in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Equipment type segment comprises explosive detectors, projected water disruptors, EOD robots, EOD suits and blankets, bomb containment chamber, portable X-ray systems, search mirrors and other equipment types. By application, the segment is further segmented into defense and law enforcement.

Based on geography, the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players profiled in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market include United Shield International Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, API Technologies Corp., Safariland, LLC., Reamda Ltd., Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours, NABCO Inc., Scanna Msc Ltd., iRobot Corporation, and Cobham plc, among others.

Scope of the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

Equipment Type Segments

Portable X-Ray Systems

Bomb Containment Chamber

Projected Water Disruptors

Explosive Detectors

EOD Suits and Blankets

EOD Robots

Search Mirrors

Other Equipment Types

Application Segments

Defense

Law Enforcement

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

