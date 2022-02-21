Graphene Electronics Market : Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2030 | Grafen Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., CrayoNano, Skeleton Technologies

Graphene Electronics Market is estimated to reach $797 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 47.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Graphene is a two-dimensional carbon allotrope which exhibits properties of being the lightest and strongest material and can be integrated into a huge number of applications. Graphene consists of unique transport properties such as high thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, carrier saturation velocity, high fermi velocity, and others. Owing to these characteristics, it makes an excellent material for advanced applications for next-generation electronics. Moreover, increase in research & development on high quality graphene to overcome the challenge of not having a band gap would provide various opportunities in the near future.

The global graphene electronics market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing research & development, rising demand for flexible & high performing products, and increased adoption in advanced batteries and ultracapacitors. However, high cost and availability of substitute may act as a major hindrance for the market growth. Further, emerging markets and new product development might provide new growth opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.

Global graphene electronics market is segmented into material type, application, and geography. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into graphene film, graphene oxide, graphene nano platelets, graphene foam, and other material types. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into batteries & ultracapacitors, sensors, electronic products body applications, and other applications (display, electro-mechanical systems, solar cells, chips, lighting, and memory).

Based on geography, the global graphene electronics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players for the global graphene electronics market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., GrafTech International Ltd., Graphenea SA, Grafen Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., CrayoNano, Skeleton Technologies, IBM Corporation, Grafoid, Inc., Applied Graphene Materials Plc., and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, among others.

Scope of the Global Graphene Electronics Market

Material Type Segments

Graphene Film

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nano Platelets

Graphene Foam

Other Material Types

Application Segments

Batteries & Ultracapacitors

Sensors

Electronic products body applications

Other applications (Include Display, Electro-Mechanical Systems, Solar Cells, Chips, Lighting, and Memory)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

