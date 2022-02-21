Food Encapsulation Market : 2022 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030 keyplayers| National Enzyme Company, LIPO Technologies, Symrise AG, Advanced BioNutrition Corporation

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Food Encapsulation Market is estimated to reach $52.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Encapsulation is the method of combining enzymes, food ingredients, and other elements into capsules. The encapsulation process improves the stability, safeguards from moisture & heat, and preserves the feasibility of food materials. With widespread acceptance of food encapsulation in various applications such as bakery and confectionery, beverages, functional foods, snacks/convenience foods, meat, poultry and seafoods, and dairy and frozen desserts, it is expected to witness high growth of the market in coming years. Factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing demand of processed and ready-made meal, and increasing investments in the R & D of food preservatives are driving the growth of the food encapsulation market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global food encapsulation market are increasing consumer health awareness, implementation of latest innovations in food technology, increasing functional food market, time limits of consumers, and growing applications of food encapsulation. However, complicated method involved in preserving the stability may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, progressions in encapsulating technology and emergent economies would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global food encapsulation market are core phase, shell material, technology, application, and geography. Core phase comprises vitamins, minerals, enzyme, probiotics, sweeteners, organic acids, preservatives, essential oil, prebiotics, colours, flavour and essence, and other core phases. The market is categorized by shell material as hydrocolloids, lipids, polymers, melts, and other shell materials (composites). Further, technology segment includes microencapsulation, nanoencapsulation, macroencapsulation, and hybrid technology. Bakery and confectionery, beverages, functional foods, snacks/convenience foods, meat, poultry and seafoods, and dairy and frozen desserts are sub segments of the application segment.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are LycoRed Limited, Balchem Corporation, FrieslandCampina Kievit GmbH, National Enzyme Company, LIPO Technologies, Symrise AG, Advanced BioNutrition Corporation, GAT Food Essentials GmbH, Kerry Group, and Cargill, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Food Encapsulation Market with respect to major segments such as core phase, shell material, technology, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Food Encapsulation Market will be provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Food Encapsulation Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Food Encapsulation Market

Core Phase Segments

Vitamins

Minerals

Enzyme

Probiotics

Sweeteners

Organic Acids

Preservatives

Essential Oil

Prebiotics

Colours

Flavour and Essence

Other Core Phases

Shell Material Segments

Hydrocolloids

Lipids

Polymers

Melts

Other Shell Materials (Composites)

Technology Segments

Microencapsulation

Nanoencapsulation

Macroencapsulation

Hybrid Technology

Application Segments

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Functional Foods

Snacks/Convenience Foods

Meat, Poultry and Seafoods

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Geography Segments

North America

U.S

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

