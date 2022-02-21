Wood Vinegar Market : Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecats periods 2030 | New Life Agro, ACE Pte Ltd., Verdi Life, Penta Manufacturer

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Wood Vinegar Market is estimated to reach $6 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Wood vinegar is a dark liquid extracted from wood. Wood vinegar are also known as wood acid, pyroligneous acid, or liquid smoke. This acid is the bi-product formed by the pyrolysis method. The market for wood vinegar has grown steadily in past years, in terms of improving the yield, quality, and nutrition-level of produced crops, which has led to its high demand. They are widely chosen as a natural alternative to chemical fertilizers & pesticides. Additionally, health conscious consumers are nowadays demanding for organic food products which have driven the growth of market globally.

The global wood vinegar market is primarily driven by factors such as stringent regulations regarding the use of crop protection chemicals, and growing base of end-use industries for the production of this acids. Besides, enhancement in crop yield, and increased consumption of organic food products have also supported the market growth. However, the factor that may limit the market growth is lack of global awareness of wood vinegar. Furthermore, rising applications of wood vinegar in numerous sectors is expected to offer several growth opportunities in the given forecast timeframe.

The segmentation of wood vinegar market is done on the basis of manufacturing process, application, and geography. Manufacturing process segment comprises slow pyrolysis, fast & intermediate pyrolysis, and other types. While, agriculture, waste water treatment, food, wood tar, animal husbandry, and other applications are classified for application segment. Based on geography, the global wood vinegar market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

The key market players comprise Nettenergy Bv, Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd., Byron Biochar, Tagrow Co., Ltd., New Life Agro, ACE Pte Ltd., Verdi Life, Penta Manufacturer, and Doi & Co., Ltd., among others.

Scope of Global Wood Vinegar Market:

Manufacturing Process Segments

Slow Pyrolysis

Fast & Intermediate Pyrolysis

Other Manufacturing Processes

Application Segments

Agriculture

Waste Water Treatment

Food

Wood Tar

Animal Husbandry

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

