Shavers Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis by 2030, keyplayers: Super-Max Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Conair Corporation

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Shavers Market is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Shavers are used to remove hair from the face, legs, etc. by cutting it off close to the skin with a razor or trimmer. Shavers market has shown a substantial growth over the years due to the growing need of removing facial-hair among the male population. Nowadays, shavers have become a necessary element to use by men or women regularly to keep their face & body attractive. Besides, consumer now prefer for premium products with innovative shaving technology which has boosted the market growth in developed countries.

The growth of global shavers market is primarily driven by increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products, increasing importance of grooming among the youth population, and rise in female shaving products. However, weak female target audience along with high costs of electric shavers may limit the market growth. Moreover, exposure towards ranges of shaving products by the way of advertising through print media & television, and adoption of greener alternatives by the recyclable razors & electric shavers is expected to pose various growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global shavers market is mainly segmented into product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the segment comprises electric (rotary, foil, wet/dry shavers) and non-electric (safety razors, cartridge razors, and blades & accessories). The end-user segment is sub-segmented into male consumers and female consumers. By distribution channel, the segment is further bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailing, and other distribution channels.

Based on geography, global shavers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Super-Max Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Wahl Clipper Corporation, Remington Products Co. LLC, and Helen of Troy, among others.

Scope of the Global Shavers Market

Product Type Segments

Electric

Rotary

Foil

Wet/Dry Shavers

Non-Electric

Safety Razors

Cartridge Razors

Blades and Accessories

End-User Segments

Male Consumers

Female Consumers

Distribution Channel Segments

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retailing

Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

