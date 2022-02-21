Concentrated Fruit Juice Market : 2022 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global concentrated fruit juice market is estimated to reach $88 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Concentrated fruit juice is made by removing all the excess water from fruits, remaining juice is highly concentrated than original. Concentrated fruit juice is as healthy as freshly prepared fruit juice and provide all the nutrients and vitamins. This is used as an alternative to sugar and used as a natural sweetener in many food recipes. The increasing demand of concentrated fruit juice in various end use industries such as beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy coupled with low storage and logistics cost is supporting the growth of the market.

Major factors driving the global concentrated fruit juice market are strong inclination of R&D investments in food & beverages industries, low logistics & storage cost, high demand as an alternate for sugar in the bakery division, and changing food preferences & consumer trends. However, side effects of excess fructose intake may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing food & beverage industry ensuing in the rising health food trends would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global concentrated fruit juice market are product type, application, and geography. The product type segment comprises clarified, carbonate stable, and alcohol stable. Moreover, by application, the market is categorized as beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy, and other applications.

Geographically, the global concentrated fruit juice market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Future FinTech Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dohler, Diana Group, Sudzucker AG, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Ciatti Company, and SunOpta, among others.

