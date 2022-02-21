Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market : Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application by 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is estimated to reach $4,288 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is useful for examination of material, component, and structure. Various companies are using non-destructive testing equipment for enhancement of processes, and to reduce waste. Non-destructive testing equipment is used for the examination of materials for errors and faults, according to standard norms without spoiling the object under testing. Increasing requirement regarding quality-assured machines, and development in aerospace & defense, and oil & gas industry are projected to support the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market over the forecasted period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO247

Major factors driving the global non-destructive testing equipment market are strict security and safety government rules, growing requirement for improving the life of old infrastructure, maintenance development by numerous industries to confirm safety & effective performance of the machines. However, high cost of non-destructive testing equipment may act as a barrier for the market growth. Furthermore, growing infrastructure expansion in developing countries, and high usage of advanced NDT equipment would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global non-destructive testing equipment market are testing method, technique, industry vertical, and geography. The testing method segment comprises radiography testing, ultrasonic testing, visual inspection, magnetic particle & electromagnetic, liquid penetrant, eddy-current, and other testing methods. By technique, the market is categorized as surface examination, volumetric examination, and other techniques. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, energy & power, infrastructure, automotive & transportation, and other industry verticals.

Geographically, the global non-destructive testing equipment market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Russia, Germany, Italy, France, UK, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are Ashtead Technology Inc., General Electric, Olympus Corporation, Zetec Inc., Sonatest Ltd., GE Measurement & Solutions, Magnaflux Corporation, Mistras Group Inc., Fischer Technology Inc., and YXLON International, among others.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO247

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as testing method, technique, and industry vertical

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

Testing Method Segments

Radiography Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Visual Inspection

Magnetic Particle & Electromagnetic

Liquid Penetrant

Eddy-Current

Other Testing Methods

Technique Segments

Surface Examination

Volumetric Examination

Other Techniques

Industry Vertical Segments

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO247

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO247

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com