Managed Security Services Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis by 2030 | Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., DXC Technology Company

Managed Security Services Market is estimated to reach $66.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Managed security services are used for the remote monitoring as well as managing IT security functions by the service providers so as to efficiently guard the delicate data of organizations. Today, complexity of information security has increased with the growing business by size & structure as well as growing use of cloud services, social media, big data along with various computing devices. Organizations around the globe need effective managed security services to tackle with increasing security attacks & malicious practices by many cybercriminal groups. Managed security services are highly accepted by various verticals, like banking financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, and other verticals owing to the improved digital transformation by the enterprises in these verticals. This is likely to uplift the growth of the global managed security services market around the globe over the forecast period.

Growing number of cyber-crime activities, mounting BYOD trend among organizations, strict government rules & regulations, and increase in electronic data are the factors driving the growth of the managed security services market. However, absence of trust on third-party applications to share delicate data may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for integrated & next-generation security solutions & services might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global managed security services market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, application, organization size, verticals, and geography. The managed security services market is segmented by deployment mode as hosted and cloud based managed security services, and on-premise or customer premise equipment (CPE). Further, the market is segmented by application as (IPS) and (IDS), distributed denial of services (DDoS), unified threat management, secured information and event management (SIEM), firewall management, endpoint security, and other applications. By organization size, the segmentations include small and medium sized businesses, and large businesses. By verticals, the market is classified into banking financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom & IT, and other verticals.

Based on geography, global managed security services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fortinet Inc., BT Group plc., and SecureWorks, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Managed Security Services Market with respect to major segments such as deployment mode, application, organization size, and verticals

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Managed Security Services Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Managed Security Services Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Managed Security Services Market

Deployment Mode Segments

Hosted and Cloud Based Managed Security Services

On-Premise or Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)

Application Segments

(IPS) and (IDS)

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Unified Threat Management

Secured Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Firewall Management

Endpoint Security

Other Applications

Organization Size Segments

Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Large Businesses

Vertical Segments

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Other Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

