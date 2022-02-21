Turbocharger Market : 2022 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Biopsy Devices Market is estimated to reach $2,894 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025.

A biopsy is a medical test, mainly used to detect cancer, performed by surgeons, cardiologist or by radiologist. It involves in the extraction of sample cells or tissues for examination to determine the presence of diseases. A biopsy can be used to investigate the abnormalities which can be functional, such as kidney and liver problems or structural, such as swelling in a particular organ. Biopsy of any cell or organ is to diagnose the abnormalities as benign or malignant. There are two main types of biopsies, needle and surgical biopsy.

Increasing number of incidences of cancer such as breast, prostate and lung is stimulating the growth of world biopsy market. Moreover, increasing demand for minimal invasion surgeries, rapid technological advancements and increasing awareness for diagnosis is also expected to elevate the market. However, high cost of biopsy devices and stringent regulations and standards for the use of biopsy and increasing complaints of breast cancer screening procedures are impeding the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing public awareness about chronic diseases in developing countries and need for disease screening for their early diagnosis and treatment provides opportunity for the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of device type, imaging technology, application, end-user and geography. Based on device type, the market is segmented into breast, gastrointestinal, bronchial, gynaecological, robotic, soft tissue, and other device types. CT scan, ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, and other imaging technologies are the bifurcations of imaging technology. By application, the market is segregated into breast biopsy, lung, prostate, liver, gastrointestinal, kidney, gynaecological, and other applications. Furthermore, hospital, and diagnostic centers are covered under end-user segment.

Based on geography, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexica, whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the major companies in global biopsy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Carefusion, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Olympus Corporation, Devicor Medical Products Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Angiotech, Cardinal Health Inc., and INRAD, Inc., among others.

Scope of Global Biopsy Devices Market

Device Type Segments

Breast

Gastrointestinal

Bronchial

Gynaecological

Robotic

Soft tissue

Other Device Types

Imaging Technology

CT scan

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

MRI-guided biopsy

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

Other Imaging Technologies

Application Segments

Breast Biopsy

Lung

Prostate

Liver

Gastrointestinal

Kidney

Gynaecological

Other Applications

End-User Segments

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

