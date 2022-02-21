Turbocharger Market : 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

Turbocharger Market is estimated to reach $28.1 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Turbochargers provide high efficiency, robustness, reliability, and compact packaging in heavy duty vehicles. Turbocharger also offer several key benefits in heavy duty vehicle engine such as more power, improved output, and greater fuel efficiency, which necessitates the higher demand of turbochargers in heavy duty vehicle segment. Turbochargers are believed to be the most significant automotive equipment in present time not only to boost but to intensify the efficiency of the engines in terms of power and output. They are utilized by various vehicle manufacturers and also by the companies operating in aftermarket individual customers. In addition, increase in purchasing power of consumers and customization performance offered by turbocharger petrol engine have fueled the growth of the turbocharger in respect to OEM market.

The growth of the global turbocharger market is driven by rise in demand for fuel efficient and downsized engine, increasing government investment in construction projects, and modernization of agricultural sector. However, high cost of turbochargers as compared to traditional chargers is the major challenge for the market. Moreover, enhanced performance of gasoline engine, which utilizes twin-turbo technology has led automakers to include turbochargers in their vehicles, thereby providing huge opportunity for the growth of turbocharger market.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, fuel type, end-user, application, industry verticals and geography. The technology segment is classified into twin turbo technology, wastegate technology, and variable geometry technology. On the basis of fuel type, turbocharger market is classified as gasoline and diesel. The end-user segment includes OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, the market is classified as light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, ships & aircraft, heavy duty vehicles, and locomotive. The report also analyses various industry verticals that include aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, and agriculture & construction.

Based on geography, the global turbocharger market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is bifurcated into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, whereas Europe region has been further segmented into UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of the Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, Borg Warner Inc., Rotomaster International, Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Continental AG, Precision Turbo & Engine, and Bosch Mahle Turbo System GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Scope of the Global Turbocharger Market

Technology Segments

Twin Turbo Technology

Wastegate Technology

Variable Geometry Technology

Fuel Type Segments

Gasoline

Diesel

End-User Segments

OEM

Aftermarket

Application Segments

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Ships & Aircraft

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Locomotive

Industry Verticals Segments

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Agriculture & Construction

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

